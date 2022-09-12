The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office allegedly seized a large quantity of fentanyl and a loaded handgun during early morning traffic stop Sunday in Mooresburg.
HCSO Deputy Bryan Sanders stated in his report that around 2:45 a.m. he observed a 2010 Ford Escape traveling east on Highway 11-W near the Isenburg Lane intersection driving on the center line between both lanes at a low rate of speed.
Sanders reported that the vehicle then crossed the center dotted lines with both tires three times and crossed the left fog line twice, riding on the rumble caution strips.
Sanders then conducted a traffic stop and met driver Joshua Caleb Barnes, 29, of Detroit, Mich., and passenger Rechelle De’andria Adams, 27, of Louisville, Ky.
Sanders reportedly observed an open container of vodka near Adams leg, and determined by computer search that Barnes’ drivers license was suspended. There was also a Kentucky tag on the vehicle, although it was registered in Michigan.
Detective Brian Boggs, Cpl. Jesse Williams and K-9 “Xeno” then responded to the traffic stop where Xeno alerted on the center console.
Upon searching the console the deputies allegedly located 154 grams of a grey powder believed to be fentanyl, 29 grams of marijuana, and a Ruger .22 caliber handgun with 10 rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber.
Another fully loaded magazine was found under a luggage bag.
“After further investigation we were able to determine that Barnes and Adams were traveling with the narcotics with the intent to sell them,” Sanders stated in his report. “(Deputies also) confirmed that both Barnes and Adams have previously been convicted of felonies.”
Both were charged with possession of Schedule I Narcotics with intent to deliver, simple possession, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Barnes was additionally charged with lane violation, driving on a suspended license, window tint violation, open alcohol container violation, misuse of registration and no insurance.
Both were held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment Monday in Sessions Court.