On Wednesday, the one year anniversary of Summer Wells' disappearance her father Donald Wells released a letter to his missing daughter that was included in a YouTube video linked to the family's website.
Donald Wells has been in jail since February, serving six months for a probation violation from his 2020 conviction for possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Donald violated his probation by being arrested for DUI in October of 2021, and he is expected to be released from jail next month.
Summer was 5-years-old when she went missing from the Wells home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on June 15, 2021.
Donald Wells:"Since you've been gone I’ve been completely devastated. I looked everywhere for you my beautiful girl. I thought YouTube would be the most powerful tool to help find you, and perhaps still could be, but at a price we may not be able to afford. Our family may not survive! I’m sorry my beautiful girl that I completely lost my mind, with so many thoughts of people harming you, and I know you want to come home, and there’s nothing I can do. I’m powerless. So I as God please, look over my precious daughter. We love her so much. We wish God you will return her to us as well as the boys. I would be so happy to be a family again."
A Wells family spokesman states that Donald has spent his time in jail in segregation reading the Bible. He ends the letter by asking readers to join him in reciting the Lord's Prayer.