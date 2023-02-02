On January 25th at approximately 8:30 a.m. we received a call of a dog laying in front of Volunteer High School that had been hit by a car.
One of my staff Krista Posey rushed to the scene where Officer Begley of the Church Hill Police Department was in the pouring rain comforting the dog.
The dog was later renamed “Blue” by the woman who adopted him.
Our vet tech Jacqueline Catterson was contacted to help transport Blue to Rogersville Animal Hospital. He was wet and cold with a serious eye injury. Upon examination he had a broken leg, and X-rays revealed he was riddled with buckshot and bullets from a .22 caliber rifle.
I just can’t imagine the pain this dog has suffered during his life. Then to be hit by a car, laying in the cold rain. Blue then realized there are kind people who were there to save him, talk to him and comforted him with loving hands and gentle voices.
The Rogersville Animal Hospital attempted to put his eye back into the socket. After a few days this failed so his eye had to be removed. We were informed he also going to need surgery to repair the leg.
Then an angel contacted us.
Julie Simoni from Irwin heard about Blue through our Facebook post. Julie wanted to rescue him and give him the life and love he so much deserved.
Blue is a senior dog around 7 or 8 years old, but Julie stated she loves old dogs and would get him the medical attention he needs. We had initially named him “Bosco”, but she decided to name him Blue.
Blue was transported Wednesday by Julie to Upstate Vet Specialty Care Hospital in Asheville, N.C. Julie stated she would cover his remaining medical costs to save his life.
Blue was examined by Dr. McGallister, and surgery was planned for Thursday.
They planned on putting a plate in his leg. Because the break is so high they cannot use pins.
This surgery is going to cost between $5,000 and $8,000, which was quite a shock to Julie. So if anyone is willing to help her out with Blues expenses it would be very much appreciated. Julie has not asked for help but that is quite a large bill for anyone.
If you can find it in your heart to help out just a little bit please contact Upstate Vet Specialty Care Hospital at 1-828-210-8285.
After a very long life of being mistreated, Blue is given a second chance. He will have someone who loves him and will care for him and he will never be mistreated again.
I sit here and think of him getting hit by a car, which was horrible as cars flew by him. He was scared and alone as rain soaking his body. I tear up thinking about the X-rays of the all the buckshot and .22 pellets that are in his body, and thinking of how horrible his life has been.
With that said maybe this happened for a reason, because now he knows that so many people care about him and he now knows what love is.
He is now safe, and I know he will have an amazing life from here on out. Thank you from all of us at The Hawkins County Humane Society.