A Rogersville man who was serving 10 years on probation stemming from four drug trafficking convictions in Hawkins County Criminal Court last year was arrested last week on six new drug trafficking charges.
In February of last year Harry Anthony Greer, 67, 480 Burem Road, Rogersville, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 10 years on probation, and an $14,471 in fines and fees.
That sentence was in exchange for guilty pleas to possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule III narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are kept or sold, three counts of simple possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was also ordered to complete a long term drug rehab program.
On March 29 the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed an arrest warrant on Greer at his residence.
Detective Gary Lawson stated in his report that Greer’s wife consented to a search of the property.
Lawson reported that he and Scott Stewart from the Third Judicial District Drug Task Force recovered three baggies of meth containing a total of 15.76 grams; five bags of marijuana with a total weight of 12.2 ounces; 12 Hydrocodone; 15 Alprazolam; one Clonazepam; two digital scales; four glass pipes; two metal containers used to store drugs; and several empty baggies used to package drugs.
Greer was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver; possession of Schedule IV narcotics with intent to deliver; maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold; and violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act due to the resident being located within 500 feet of a daycare center.
Greer was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court, and was ordered held in jail without bond pending a preliminary hearing set for May 3.
Greer is also scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on April 28 for a probation violation hearing.