A Rogersville woman was sentenced to one year earlier this month in connection with a rash of auto burglaries that occurred at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park Aug. 17, 2021.
Haley Michelle LaDuke, 30, pleaded guilty on Dec. 15 before Hawkins County Criminal Judge John Dugger to four counts of auto burglary, one count of felony theft over $1,000, and three counts of misdemeanor theft under $1,000. She will be eligible for release after serving 30 percent of her sentence.
In addition to her one year sentence she was ordered to pay $1,200 in fines, $400 in restitution, and she was also ordered to have no contact with the Ware Manufacturing plant at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park in Surgoinsville.
HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter stated in his report that on Aug. 17, 2021 he observed video surveillance which showed the male and female occupants of a red Chevy sedan with a black roof and trunk burglarizing vehicles at Phipps Bend.
Later that night Rogersville Police Department Officer Andy Banks spotted a vehicle matching that description on E. Main Street in Rogersville, and initiated a traffic stop.
The driver, Hunter Allen Castle, 32, of Church Hill, attempted to flee on foot and was tasered before being taken into custody.
Castle pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Sessions Court in November of 2021 to evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation, 64 hours of community service, and $2,041 in fines and fees.
Castle hasn’t been charged in connection with the Phipps Bend auto burglaries.
According to court records, during the Aug. 17, 2021 Phipps Bend burglary spree LaDuke was accused of stealing a welding helmet, tool box and tools, impact driver, and small air compressor from one victim; jumper cables and ratchet straps from another victim; jumper cables, phone charger, small knife, lug wrench and a bottle of anti-freeze from a third victim; and a cooler, cell phone, and five quarts of oil from a fourth victim.
Stemming from the same arrest LaDuke pleaded guilty in Sessions Court in February of this year to misdemeanor meth possession and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 11 month sand 29 days on probation, and $1,666 in fines and fees. She wasn’t indicted on the burglary and theft charges until this past August.
Other Dec. 15 guilty pleas
Roger Neal Campbell, 55, of Rogersville, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 10 years on supervised probation, and a $4,000 fine in exchange for pleading to two counts of delivery of meth. That sentenced will be served concurrently to a pending Federal Court sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Mark Joe Borque, 50, of Blountville, was sentenced to eight years of supervised probation and a $2,000 fine for possession of meth with intent to deliver. A possession of drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.
Zayland Clayton Moles, 31, of Mooresburg, was sentenced to two years on supervised probation, a $300 fine, and $1,500 in restitution for joyriding and theft under $1,000. Moles was originally indicted for one count of theft over $1,000 and one county of theft over $2,500.