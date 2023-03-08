Brig. Gen. Warner “Nubbin” Ross

Brig. Gen. Warner “Nubbin” Ross, Tennessee’s 77th Adjutant General, poses for a photograph with his wife Becky, prior to his change of command ceremony at Nashville’s Joint Force Headquarters on March 3, where he assumed command of the Tennessee National Guard. 

 Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Castro

Brig. Gen. Warner “Nubbin” Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, assumed command of the Tennessee National Guard during a ceremony at Nashville’s Joint Force Headquarters on March 3.

Trending Recipe Videos