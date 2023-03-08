Brig. Gen. Warner “Nubbin” Ross, Tennessee’s 77th Adjutant General, poses for a photograph with his wife Becky, prior to his change of command ceremony at Nashville’s Joint Force Headquarters on March 3, where he assumed command of the Tennessee National Guard.
Brig. Gen. Warner “Nubbin” Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, assumed command of the Tennessee National Guard during a ceremony at Nashville’s Joint Force Headquarters on March 3.
The ceremony, which was presided over by Gov. Bill Lee, transferred command from Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, who has commanded the Tennessee National Guard since March 2019, to Ross.
“Ross is a talented and experienced leader who has been a servant of Tennessee his whole career,” said Holmes. “He is equipped and ready for whatever challenges lay ahead and I know our Guard family is in good hands.”
Ross was officially sworn in by Gov. Lee as Tennessee’s 77th Adjutant General on Jan. 21. He is the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Military and responsible for the Tennessee Army and Air National Guard, the Tennessee State Guard, and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
“It is my privilege and honor to command the Soldiers and Airmen of the Tennessee National Guard who are the best of the best and have proven it over and over again,” said Ross.
Ross has over 32 years of service in the Tennessee National Guard, beginning his military career in 1990 enlisting as an infantryman. He then attended the Tennessee National Guard’s Officer Candidate School and commissioned as an infantry officer in 1991. Over the next 30 years, Ross served in various command and staff positions to include commander of Jackson’s 194th Engineer Brigade.
He deployed to Iraq twice for Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and 2010 as well as serving in Kuwait in 2020. Since August of 2021, Ross has served as the Assistant Adjutant General-Army, where he was responsible for more than 9,000 Tennessee Army National Guard Soldiers serving throughout the state.
Holmes officially retired from the Tennessee National Guard on Feb. 17 after nearly 44 years of service to Tennessee.