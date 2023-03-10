Update: The hit and run crash that killed pedestrian Stephen A. Jackson and his dog has been under constant investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit since it occurred on the evening of March 9.
As of the evening of March 10 investigators were able to garner sufficient evidence to establish probable cause to positively identify Jesse D. Carey, 28, of Kingsport, as the driver of the hit and run vehicle.
A warrant has been obtained charging Carey with the following criminal offenses:
Vehicular Homicide by Recklessness
Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Collision Resulting in Death
Failure to Immediately Report a Motor Vehicle Collision
Driving on a Revoked License (2nd Offense)
Failure to Exercise Due Care
As of the time of issuance of this news release, Mr. Carey remains wanted and at large. He is a 28 year old white male adult. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was 2009 Greenway Street in Kingsport.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be located is asked to call 423-246-9111 or simply call 911 if emergency conditions exist.
Original story
On March 9, 2023 at approximately 6:20 PM, Kingsport Police Patrol Officers responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Ridgefields Road near Riverport Road in Kingsport. Due to the serious nature of the crash, the K.P.D. Traffic Unit was called to the scene to investigate. Their subsequent investigation determined the following:
A pedestrian, identified as Stephen A. Jackson (40 years of age of Kingsport), was walking a dog on a leash down a neighborhood sidewalk adjacent to the 300 block of Ridgefields Road. A red 2002 Subaru Impreza compact 4-door sedan was northbound on Ridgefields Road, negotiating a curve, when for unknown reasons it left the right side of the roadway and struck both Mr. Jackson and the dog on the sidewalk. The Subaru then returned to the roadway and left the scene.
Mr. Jackson sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival at the hospital. The decedent has been sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center of the E.T.S.U. James H. Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City for a forensic autopsy. The dog was also seriously injured, and it succumbed to its injuries and died at the scene.
The hit and run vehicle was later located at a Mount Carmel residence and was seized as evidence.