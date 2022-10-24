The father of a 1-year-old boy who was discovered Friday walking barefoot in the road wearing only a diaper and shirt in near-freezing weather, was charge with child neglect/abuse.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Friday a woman driving along McKinney Chapel Road near the Austin Mill Road intersection spotted a small boy walking in the middle of the road.
The woman told police the boy couldn’t talk and she didn’t know where he belonged so she brought him to the County Mayor’s office on Washington Street in Rogersville where police were called.
HCSO Detective Ken Sturgill stated in his report it was determined that the boy is 1-year-old and was supposed to be under the supervision of his father, Travis Wayne Fishburne, 30, 491 Austin Mill Road, Rogersville.
“Further investigation revealed that the child was left with his father, Travis Fishburne, by his mother, Alyssa Fishburne, while she went to get groceries for the family,” Sturgill stated in his report. Mr. Fishburne stated that he fell asleep and didn’t know the child had gotten out of the house.”
Sturgill reported that he arrested Fishburne and charged him with child neglect/abuse, “Due to the fact that the child was walking in the middle of the road on McKinney Chapel and only wearing a diaper and a shirt, and the weather being in the mid-30 degrees; and the fact that the father was asleep and did not know that the child was gone, placing the child in danger.”
At the time of his arrest Friday Fishburne was serving 11 months and 29 days on probation stemming from a Sessions Court guilty plea in August for driving on a suspended license, obstruction of legal process and disorderly conduct.
Fishburne was held in the Hawkins County Jail ending arraignment Monday in Sessions Court.
‘Mommy instincts kicked into high gear’
Being presented with a lost baby Friday morning wasn’t business as usual for County Mayor Mark DeWitte and his staff, but he commended them on dealing with the situation.
“Rogersville City Police and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department responded promptly and DCS was called in,” DeWitte said. “The staff kept him warm, comfortable, and happy through the whole ordeal. Please pray for the child’s continued safety as the rest of the story unfolds.”
DeWitte added, “Thanks Sarah Davis, Teresa Couch, Donna Whitt, Becky Smith, Michelle Simpson, Eric Buchanan, and especially Stephanie Testerman whose mommy instincts kicked into high gear and got socks, blanket, and an iPad from her car and saved the day. Big thanks also to the citizen who found him and made sure he was safe. I won’t mention names because I didn’t ask her permission to share.”