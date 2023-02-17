A man was charged with aggravated assault last week after he allegedly pointed a double barrel shotgun at a person he believed may be trespassing on his neighbor’s land.
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office reported that the alleged victim actually had permission from the property owner for use of a right-of-way to access a barn. The shotgun wielding neighbor was identified as David Wayne Denning.
On Feb. 9 Deputy Casey Carter responded to the intersection of Prices Road and Hickory Cove Road where he met the alleged victim.
The victim stated he’d used the right-of-way that evening to access his barn to bury a deceased horse.
“(The victim) stated that when he was coming back down the right-of-way a red truck blocked the exit to the roadway,” Carter stated in his report. “(The victim) stated a male got out of the truck with a long gun in his hands and a handgun on his hip. (The victim) stated the male pointed the long gun at his face and began asking who he was.”
Carter added, “(The victim) told the male who he was, and that he had access to the property. The male began to cuss him and stated he did not care who he was, he needed to leave or he would shoot him.”
A witness in a vehicle behind the victim reportedly witnessed the incident and identified the gunman as Denning, 51, 130 Lawson Road, Rogersville.
Denning reportedly stated he was told by the property owner to go see who was on the property. Denning also stated his wife blocked the victim’s exit with the truck, and he confronted the victim with a double barrel shotgun.
Denning was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on one count of aggravated assault and ordered released on recognizance. A preliminary hearing was set for April 12.