Carrie Ruth Lawson is the proud winner of this year’s Farm Bureau essay contest.
Every year fifth-grade students in Hawkins County are given the opportunity to participate in an essay contest that is sponsored by The Tennessee Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom and Tennessee Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee. Members of the Hawkins County Farm Bureau Women distributed information to all county and city school fifth-grade students in hopes of their participation.
The theme for this year’s contest was, “Why is Agriculture Important?” Students were given guidelines, research topic ideas and judging criteria in order to prepare their essays. Students were to submit their essays to the Farm Bureau Office in Rogersville in order to be judged.
Carrie Ruth is a fifth-grader at Rogersville City School. Second place went Erica Bellamy, Surgoinsville Middle School. Carrie Ruth received $75 cash prize while Erica received $50. Both of their teachers, Karla Moncier (RCS) and Mindy Barton (SMS) received $25 to use in their classroom.