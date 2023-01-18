U.S. Representative Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) released the following statement announcing her appointment to the Committee on Energy and Commerce.
“From the time I was elected, I’ve worked to identify ways to best represent East Tennessee. The Committee on Energy and Commerce’s broad jurisdiction will afford me an opportunity to address a number of issues facing our State and Nation. With my appointment, Tennessee now has a voice,” said Rep. Diana Harshbarger. “I am eager to support Chairwoman McMorris Roger’s plan to unleash American energy, investigate the origins of COVID-19, and so much more. It is the honor of a lifetime to represent my fellow East Tennesseans and it’s a responsibility I do not take lightly.”
Reaction from other Congress members
Rep. Morgan Griffith: “Congratulations to my friend Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger for her appointment to the Energy and Commerce Committee. I know her knowledge and expertise as a pharmacist will serve her well on Committee and look forward to working with her on a range of issues that affect the lives of everyday Virginians and Tennesseans alike.”
Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rogers: “I am excited and proud to welcome Rep. Harshbarger to the House Energy and Commerce Committee. We will be at the forefront of House Republicans’ efforts to restore public trust in representative government. Americans have elected us to hold the line against Biden’s agenda. They want a different path, one that promotes free markets, innovation, free speech, and individual freedom. We stand ready to plow the hard ground necessary to legislate, hold the Biden administration accountable, and restore American leadership.”
About the Energy and Commerce Committee
The Committee on Energy and Commerce is the oldest standing legislative committee in the U.S. House of Representatives and is vested with the broadest jurisdiction of any congressional authorizing committee.
The committee was originally established on December 14, 1795, as the Committee on Commerce and Manufactures when the growing demands of the young nation required that Congress establish a permanent panel to exercise its constitutional authority to “regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States.”
In 1819, the committee was renamed the Committee on Commerce in recognition that the committee’s jurisdiction had expanded beyond its original scope. The name changed again in 1891, becoming the Committee on Interstate and Foreign Commerce. The committee assumed its present name in 1981 to emphasize its lead role in the nation’s energy policy.
Today, the committee has responsibility for matters including telecommunications, consumer protection, food and drug safety, public health and research, environmental quality, energy policy, and interstate and foreign commerce among others.