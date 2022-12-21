A Carter County man was charged with felony drug and gun possession last week after officers with the Drug Task Force and HCSO allegedly found him passed behind the wheel in a rural area north of Rogersville.
Third Judicial District Drug Task Force assistant director Scott Stewart stated in his report that on Thursday he and deputies were dispatched to a report of a man passed out in a vehicle in the middle of the intersection at Poor Valley Road and Hog Lot Road.
Responding officers recognized the driver as Travis Draven Bunch, 26, of Elizabethton, who is known to Stewart as a convicted felon.
Officers also reportedly observed a handgun in the center console. Stewart stated in his report that that he retrieved the gun, and then attempts were made to awaken Bunch, including a sternum rub which was successful.
Stewart reported that Bunch initially stated the gun was his, but later denied owning the gun.
Bunch was found to be wanted in Carter County on a probation violation warrant. Stewart reported that three pill bottles containing Suboxone. Another pill bottle was labeled to contain 14 Buprenorphine, but contained 17 unspecified pills. A small baggy of meth was allegedly located in the center console beside the gun.
Bunch was charged with possession of Schedule III narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.
He was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment Monday in Sessions Court.