The Adventure Program offered by Frontier Health is an intensive outpatient program that serves youth ages 13-18 years old who are seeking help with substance abuse and or psychiatric issues. The program focuses on addressing the problems related to family, peers, and school. The program also utilizes resources to help youths stop using drugs and discover more appropriate alternatives to facing and coping with stress while building problem-solving skills.
Frontier Health team members work with the youth to establish positive recovery support from peers, community resources, and family. Family involvement is crucial to the recovery process, and family members are expected to participate weekly. The Adventure program provides a structured setting and more intensive services for youth whose problems cannot be adequately managed in a typical outpatient setting. The program lasts at least five weeks, but the length of stay depends on the progress toward the defined treatment goal. Services include:
•Individual therapy
•Group therapy
•Family therapy
•Therapeutic recreation
•Leisure counseling
•Social skills training
•Educational services
•High school equivalence training
•Aftercare planning
•Random drug screens
“My favorite quote is the African proverb, ‘A child not embraced by the village will burn it down just to feel its warmth.’ That is what Adventure does; we embrace youths that are often not so readily embraced — the ones who show their hurts with behavior. We work to be a safe place where they can face those hurts and become acquainted with healing. We have recently undergone many improvements and updates to our programming and staff and have seen phenomenal successes with these changes. Our job is to help diamonds realize they are diamonds!” said Maranda D. Conner, MS, LPC, LPC-MHSP, EMDR Certified, CSOTP.
To inquire about admission to the Adventure Program or to find out more information, please call 423-232-4326. Some grant funding through the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse is available. Referrals are not required.
Frontier Health is the region’s leading provider of behavioral health, mental health, substance abuse, co-occurring, intellectual and developmental disabilities, recovery and vocational rehabilitation services, and has been providing services since 1957. Its mission is to provide quality services that encourage people to achieve their full potential. For more information, visit www.frontierhealth.org or call 423-467-3600.