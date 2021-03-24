The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting sobriety roadside safety checkpoint in Hawkins County on Friday, March 26, on State Route 347 near Van Hill Road.
Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States. Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Troopers will target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol recognizes that sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving.