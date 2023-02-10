Volunteers For Recovery is a residential rehabilitation program in Knoxville utilized by Hawkins County Sessions Judge Todd Ross to help addicts recover from drug addictions escape their bad routines.
Tina Ahrens is the program director and says it is not uncommon for Judge Ross to call for a bed opening from his courtroom on any typical day.
Ahrens oversees 12 halfway houses for both men and women in Knoxville, with other houses expected to open soon. Currently there are 108 beds with only two vacancies for men and four vacancies for women.
Many addicts come in from jail after seeing Judge Ross in Recovery Court. Ross is well known for giving addicts second chances, often offering rehab choices over jail time. There are several rehabs but Volunteers For Recovery is often a good choice to remove the addict from Hawkins County drug dealers with the Knoxville locations.
“I Wish There Were More Judges Like Ross”
Ahrens can’t say for sure how many residents she’s received from Hawkins County, but it’s been a steady flow.
“Oh lord, I could not tell you off the top of my head,” Ahrens said. “It’s been a lot. When we pick up from up there it is usually four at a time, but pre-Covid the sheriff would transport to us and that would only be two at best at a time.”
Ahrens said Judge Ross really cares about the people he sends to her program.
“I wish there were more Judges like Ross,”she said. “He really cares and goes that extra mile. He is well known for offering rehab in place of jail time for addicts. It is amazing to see a judge go out on such a personal level. Hawkins County is very lucky to have him. Some defendants are homeless and have nowhere to return except trap houses shared by other active addicts.”
Ahrens added, “Judge Ross sometimes sends them to us. Frontier Health also partners with Ross in court providing assessments. When a person comes to us from court, we provide a monthly report back to Frontier Health. If a person court ordered leaves, has a dirty drug screen or has violated policy we let them know immediately so that Judge Ross can call for a warrant.”
A 12 Month Program
The recovery process is a 12 month program typically but some can remain longer if they need to do so. Volunteer For Recovery partners with several factories and hotels that hire their clients for a fair wage and full time dayshift hours.
Typically, clients can start working within 48 hours. Additionally, transportation is provided to and from work as well as to medical appointments, picking up prescriptions, ect.
The program helps replace lost identification documents also. There are required meetings for the 12 step program and everyone must get a sponsor. The sponsors work one on one helping the addict identify the root causes of their addictions.
Addicts Helping Addicts
The sober living houses have granite countertops, all with washers and dryers and all have the warmth of a home environment. Each house has a manager living there and each manager is an addict working through the program as well.
“We do provide beautiful homes,” Ahrens said. “But we also provide much needed structure and accountability. Medical care is provided on a sliding scale by Cherokee Health and mental health treatment is provided by Peninsula or Helen Ross McNabb. The client does pay a small intake fee coming into our program to begin with and once working, he or she will begin to pay their own fees. It is possible to obtain intake scholarships for those court ordered in. Weekly fees are very reasonable at $220 a week which includes everything, even food.”
With good paying jobs the addict can budget to save for their own place after expenses.
Anyone From Any Background Can Become An Addict
Ahrens also says anyone can become an addict from any background. Ahrens herself is in recovery and has been clean for 10 years.
“I was a cheerleader,” she said. “I came from a good home. But I had a car accident and the doctor prescribed me pain pills and before long I was addicted. Eventually I turned to heroin.”
Volunteers For Recovery receives no public funding or donations. They are self funded by the addicts in recovery. Their stats show that 1 in 10 addicts stay clean. The longer the addict stays in the program, the higher their chances of staying clean become.