911

Deputy Director Teresa Whitaker, second from left, is presented her 32-year service plaque by Director Lynn Campbell, left, Board Chairwoman Meredith Bachman, far right, and Sheriff Ronnie Lawson second from right.

 contributed

This year marks the District’s 32 anniversary of providing 911 and dispatching services to the citizens and visitors of Hawkins County, and on Tuesday Central Dispatch honored a colleague who has been there since the beginning.

Trending Recipe Videos