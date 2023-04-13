Deputy Director Teresa Whitaker, second from left, is presented her 32-year service plaque by Director Lynn Campbell, left, Board Chairwoman Meredith Bachman, far right, and Sheriff Ronnie Lawson second from right.
This year marks the District’s 32 anniversary of providing 911 and dispatching services to the citizens and visitors of Hawkins County, and on Tuesday Central Dispatch honored a colleague who has been there since the beginning.
During a celebration at the 911 office Tuesday Deputy Director Teresa Whitaker was presented with a plaque in recognition and sincere appreciation of her 32 years of distinguished service to emergency communications and the citizens of Hawkins County.
Deputy Director Whitaker was the first voice on the radio for Hawkins County 911.
Deputy Director Whitaker currently oversees the operations division of the District and is the terminal agency coordinator for all criminal justice agencies in Hawkins County for the National Crime Information Center.
Hawkins County 911 is celebrating the second full week of April (April 9-15) as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
This week, sponsored by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International and celebrated annually, honors the thousands of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to the world’s citizens.
During this week, our local businesses and citizens take time to honor our emergency communications specialist by providing them lunch, snacks, and sending notes of thanks.
Our emergency communications specialist is the calm voice in the dark, the first to respond to cries for help and the ones who coordinate the emergency response of 22 public safety agencies in Hawkins County. They care for the 911 callers and field responders as if it’s their own family. The work they do often goes unnoticed.
Hawkins County 911 is the primary answering point for all emergency calls in Hawkins County except for the small portion serviced by Kingsport 911.
The emergency communications specialist answers an average of 300 emergency and non-emergency phones calls daily. In 2022, Hawkins County 911 performed a major system upgrade to our Computer Aided Dispatch system with the install of Southern Software CAD. This upgrade completely reformed and restructured an antiquated way of how emergency calls were handled to better serve the citizens and visitors of Hawkins County.
The District partnered with Hawkins County EMS to provide mobile CAD and automatic vehicle location (AVL), which enables the Hawkins County 911 center to see the real time location of the ambulances. Knowing their locations can help the emergency communications specialist know which units are closest to a call for service, which reduces response times.