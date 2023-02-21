Gary Hicks

Rep. Gary hicks, who serves as chairman of the House Finance Ways and Means Subcommittee, will help to guide passage of a balanced state budget that builds on strategic investments and priorities.

State Rep. Gary Hicks, R-Rogersville, signed the 2023-24 budget bill last week as chairman of the House Finance Ways and Means Subcommittee of the 113th Tennessee General Assembly.

