Dustin 8-22-22

Dustin the kitten relaxes during a recent visit to the home of his vet tech caretake Emily Weems. Weems will adopt Dustin and take him home permanently as soon as Dustin has recovered enough to leave the Mount Carmel Animal Hospital for good.

 Courtesy of Sandy Behnke

There was a bit of good news this week for the kitten that was discovered mutilated in June near Rogersville with one front leg cut and the other badly cut.

