People traveling through northwest Hawkins County can expect a long detour until July 15.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced that part of Tennessee Route 70 was closed on Monday between Kyle’s Ford at Rogersville. TDOT reports there is a rock outcropping that is currently impacting traffic.
The state has released detour recommendations for the area.
•Traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 11W, turn right onto TN 31 North for approximately 17 miles. Turn left onto TN 31 N/ 66 N for 0.1 miles. Continue to TN 33 North for approximately 12.4 miles. Turn right onto TN 33 N/state Route 70 South for 0.1 miles. Turn left onto TN 33N.
•Traveling eastbound on US 11W, turn left onto TN 31N for approximately 17 miles. Turn left onto TN 31 N/TN 66 N for 0.1 miles. Continue onto TN 33N for approximately 12.4 miles. Turn right onto TN 33N/TN 70S for 0.1 miles. Turn left onto TN 33N.
•From TN 33S, turn right onto TN 70N. From TN 70N turn left onto TN 33S. Travel TN 33S for approximately 12.4 miles. Continue straight onto state Route 31S/TN 66S for 0.1 miles. Turn right onto TN 31 South for approximately 17 miles. Turn left onto US 11W N for approximately 16 miles.
Highway 70 between Kyle’s Ford and Rogersville will be closed for the construction at lane marker 16.20.