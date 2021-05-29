The Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair will open its summer event Friday, July 9 and continues through Sunday, July 18, at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. Open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., patrons can shop from over 180 booths of unique, handmade items from talented artists and craftsmen, some of whom have been part of the Craftsmen’s Fair for all 46 years!
The past year has been especially hard on small businesses, so these artisans are especially excited to be able to share their creative passions with visitors to the fair. “The American craftsmen is how this country started. We need it to be strong to continue to be part of keeping this country so special,” says longtime jewelry designer Rosalyn Rego-Sharpe of Designs by Rego.
Special craftsmen demonstrations are fun to watch and educational, too --glassblowing, chainsaw carving, sculpting, basket weaving, painting, custom portrait drawings, leather working, and more. Shop for beautiful pottery pieces, stained glass, copper art, local candy makers, unique, handmade jewelry, décor, and many more exceptional items.
Voted one of the Southeast’s most popular events, the fair is recommended for families, couples, and anyone with an appreciation for the best, most unique gifts available anywhere. Tickets are $10 at the door, and you can upgrade them to a multi-day pass for free. Enjoy live music twice daily and the kids’ craft area, included.