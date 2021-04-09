BRISTOL — The Birthplace of Country Music Museum was a recipient of five Tennessee Association of Museums awards at the recent TAM conference held virtually last month. The TAM Awards of Excellence were presented to museums across the state for exceptional projects, programs and events held during 2020.
The TAM Awards recognize the work and accomplishments of cultural institutions in a number of categories from exhibits and educational programs to social media and publications. Among those given, two awards went to initiatives created in direct response to the pandemic: Museum from Home, the museum’s educational online resources portal; and the Birthplace of Country Music’s Infectious Disease Prevention and Safety Plan.
“Despite being closed for several months during the pandemic last year, our organization kept working,” said Leah Ross, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music, the parent nonprofit of the museum, the annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, and WBCM Radio Bristol. “We couldn’t have visitors in the museum at that time, so museum staff developed online programming so we could stay connected to the community — and we continue to build on that platform. They also put a lot of planning and time into developing the health and safety protocols needed to open our doors to visitors again and to ensure public confidence. We are very proud of our team and their hard work. Our staff continues to exceed expectations at every turn.”
Below is a list of BCM Awards of Excellence along with categories:
• Museum from Home Educational Online Resources
(Educational Programming)
• Birthplace of Country Music Infectious Disease & Safety Plan
(Special Recognition)
• Museum Talk with Rene & Scotty Radio Show
(Digital Media, Podcast)
• Volunteer Newsletter
(Publication/Newsletter)
• Summer Apostol, Assistant Museum Manager & Volunteer Coordinator
(Emerging Museum Professional)
TAM awards are voted on by a committee consisting of representatives from museums and institutions across the state and based on whether the nomination fits the organization’s mission; the quality of the program, exhibit, event, promotional campaign, etc.; how it engaged the community and audience; and the project’s impact, both internally and externally. TAM recognizes the projects and accomplishments achieved at museums, historic sites and cultural institutions across the state during the previous year.
The museum is located at 101 Country Music Way (corner of Moore & Cumberland Streets) in Historic Downtown Bristol, Va. Through multiple theater experiences, film and sound, and interactive, technology-infused displays – along with a variety of educational programs, music programs, and community events – the exciting story of this music and its far-reaching influence comes alive. Rotating exhibitions from other organizations and institutions, including the Smithsonian, are featured throughout the year in the Special Exhibits Gallery. The museum is also home to a digital archive.
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays and most major holidays; call ahead for clarification at 423-573-1927.
For more information about the Tennessee Association of Museums and the TAM Awards, visit TNMuseums.org. For more information about the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and its programming, visit BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.