Needless to say, much like the rest of the year 2020, the People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinner will look a bit different this year. “2020 and the year of the pandemic have brought on some changes as you can imagine. Anyone participating as a volunteer with the food handling part of the event will be required to wear a mask and gloves and observe social distancing as much as possible” said organizer, Dr. Blaine Jones. “I have been in touch with the Hawkins County Health Department and if we follow established guidelines, we will still be able to prepare and serve the meal much like in years past. All volunteers will be required to wear a mask if they want to participate in any way. We will encourage those attending the meal to eat on Thanksgiving Day wear one as well. We will have some masks on hand to provide them one if needed”. Work spaces and eating areas will be set up to accommodate distancing issues as much as possible.
The past few years have seen the dinner grow to the point that over 3500 meals have been served each year and the expectations are for nothing any different in 2020. People Loving People is a part of Four Square, Inc., a non-profit entity created many years ago by Dr. Blaine Jones and Mark DeWitte in Rogersville, TN. This will be the 17th year that the group has prepared the traditional Thanksgiving dinner consisting of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, dressing and gravy, green beans, corn, rolls, cranberry sauce and a dessert. The dinner will be prepared and served at the Joseph Rogers Primary School in Rogersville on Thanksgiving Day, November 26th, under the direction of Head Chef Russ Williamson. Preparation again this year will be handled by volunteer teams and primarily by the Sullivan Baptist Disaster Relief Kitchen which is supervised by Mr. Jim Ramey. Preparation begins on Tuesday and ends on Friday of Thanksgiving week. Joseph Rogers Primary School is located at 2001 East Main Street, Rogersville, TN.
The dinner relies solely on contributions from individuals, families, businesses, companies and any other sources to fund the event. “We have consistently fed more people over the years and we anticipate feeding as many, if not more this year due to the many issues caused by the COVID-19 virus. A big concern again this year is how the cost of food has continued to increase in price. We need anyone and everyone to step forward and make a contribution to help us prepare for our 2020 dinner as soon as possible” Jones stated. Donations may be sent to Four Square, Inc., c/o People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinner, P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857. All donations are used strictly to purchase the food for the dinner. Four Square, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and receipt for donations, a W-9 form or an invoice can be made if requested. “We need all the financial support we can get so we can cover the cost of our annual meal” Jones said. Interested sponsors or donors can call Dr. Jones for more information at 423-272-3150.
Volunteers are needed to work in all areas of the event and anyone wishing to volunteer can call 423-754-7610 for more information. Information can be found on the People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinner Facebook page. “We specifically need volunteers at the end of the day to help us clean the kitchen and cafeteria area. We would greatly welcome a church or civic group stepping up and taking this chore over for us. We will need a lot of folks to help deliver the meals; serve in the dining hall and numerous other jobs. We will put you to work and trust me, you will be blessed. Last year we utilized well over 450 people in various jobs and we will need them again, if not more, this year” Jones said.
Another opportunity to help out in this event is by preparing desserts to be served with the meals. “Cupcakes, pies and cakes are the preferred items as they are easier to plate and deliver with the meals”. Also, cornbread, biscuits, and white bread which are a few days old are needed for the dressing recipe. “Anyone who would like to help in this area is asked to bring their items to Joseph Rogers school on Wednesday, November 25th starting at 10:00am” Jones added. “Last year we were somewhat short on the desserts and the cornbread and biscuits for our dressing. We would love to hear from a Church or Civic group that would like to pitch in and help with this as well”. Those interested in helping out in these areas can call 423-754-7610 for more information as well, or by leaving a message to be contacted later.
The dinner will be served to anyone who needs it. Guests are asked to come to the Joseph Rogers Primary School Cafeteria to be served and pampered between the hours of 11am and 2pm on Thanksgiving Day. “We want everyone who needs a meal or who needs some company to join us on Thanksgiving Day. No one needs to be alone or not have a meal on this special holiday. We hope to be able to deliver meals to those who cannot come to the meal and we will need more drivers/deliverers this year than ever before as we anticipate many more orders being placed for deliveries. We give God all the Glory for this wonderful day, it is a blessing to those serving and those being served” said Mark DeWitte, cofounder of Four Square, Inc. For those interested in attending the meal or receiving a delivered meal they can call 423-754-7610 and leave a detailed message for us to follow up on. “Normally, our plans are to distribute flyers throughout all Hawkins County schools so children and families can sign up through school. With the current situation with the pandemic we may have to rely on families contacting us via phone instead of the flyers if schools are not open” said DeWitte.
The annual Thanksgiving dinner is a great way for students and adults to earn community service hours for Beta Club, ROTC or any other organization that requires accumulation of community service points. It is an easy and fun way for anyone who needs to garner community service work and get credit for it. Those interested in getting points can ask their sponsors to call Dr. Blaine Jones at 423-272-3150 for more information, signup sheets, etc. “Most all of the local schools’ Beta Clubs participate in our event so their youth can get community service points. Anyone who would like to get their club or organization involved can give me a call and we will be glad to try and work something out with them” said Jones.
Please plan to attend or volunteer to work on this special day as it “will indeed be a day to give Thanks” according to Dr. Jones. Announcements and other information will be placed on the People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinner Facebook page. The People Loving People telephone numbers have been consolidated into one number again this year – 423-754-7610 for signups, meal deliveries, volunteering, desserts and any other information.
There are lots of opportunities to be involved in this massive undertaking as detailed above – consider where you can be included and provide your services.