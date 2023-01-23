Budget Committee 1-17-23

At the Jan. 17 Budget Committee meeting Commissioner Danny Alvis, right, made a motion to allocation $430,000 in ARPA funds to extend water service to the Pink Hill community, which was approved; as well as a motion to allocated $400,000 to expand the Hawkins County Humane Society facility, which was voted down 3-4.

 Jeff Bobo

The Budget Committee voted last week to recommend several ARPA funding requests be considered for final approval by the County Commission in February, but the Hawkins County Humane Society’s request was voted down.

