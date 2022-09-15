Unless there’s a special event taking place, Rogersville City Park and Swift Park will be closing at dark from now on due to concerns about vandalism and other undesirable late night activity.
Rogersville Parks director Matthew Elkins told the Parks and Rec Board Tuesday he is also acquiring cost estimates for a new video surveillance system for both parks.
“We’ve had vandalism issues at both parks for many many years,” Elkins said. “Most (other) parks I’ve seen, their operating hours are from dawn until dark unless there’s scheduled activities going on in the park. … If there’s nothing going on that’s scheduled, I don’t see any reason why anybody should be hanging out in either City Park or Swift Park.”
Currently the City Park hours are posted from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
“That’s been that way for many, many years, but we need to go ahead and change that policy and change those hours that will at least allow us to better enforce getting people out of that park who don’t need to be there,” Elkins added. “I’m going to take down the current signs and slap some new signs up. That way if we have people hanging out there at 10 p.m., I have proper backing and authority to (eject them for the park).”
The City Park gates won’t be locked after sundown, however. Elkins said he spoke to the police department about the City Park gates, and determined that locking them would prevent police from being able to patrol at night.
“The problem with closing those gates is there’s so much access, and people walk into that park,” Elkins told the Board. “If those gates are closed, once (trespassers) get inside they’ve got all night long undisturbed. Officer will drive through there at 2 a.m., and that won’t happen if those gates are closed.”
Elkins said he will also start locking restrooms after sundown because that’s where much of the vandalism is taking place. The Parks Department has replaced multiple toilets and sinks over the past month, Elkins noted.
Elkins said he is also acquiring quotes on a new video surveillance system for both parks. He said the system will alert him if there’s activity in certain locations of the park after hours, and he can then contact the police department to send over an officer.
Other business Tuesday
New chairman and member: Last month longtime Parks and Rec Board chairman Frank Testerman submitted his resignation, citing health concerns. On Tuesday the Board elected Chad Christian to serve as chairman, and also voted to appoint Melissa Boyd to fill the vacancy on the board created by Testerman’s departure. Brock Gladson remains vice chairman.
Pickle Ball Courts: Elkins reported that he is acquiring cost estimates to transition the City Park tennis courts into Pickle Ball courts. The contractor who installed of Kingsport’s Pickle Ball courts was expected to be at the City Park Wednesday to look at the Tennis Courts. Elkins said he is also in contact with the company that did Morristown’s Pickle Ball courts, and he hopes to get 2-3 quotes before returning to the Rec Board with a recommendation. “I know it’s going to be expensive enough that we will have to bid it out,” Elkins said.
Whiffle Ball Tournament: Events coordinator Matthew Smiley announced that there will be a Whiffle Ball tournament at the Rogersville City Park ball fields on Saturday, Oct 29. Smiley said registration will open in a couple of weeks. Keep an eye on the Rogersville Parks and Rec Facebook page for info on registration.