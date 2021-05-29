It is just a little over five weeks until the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration and donations have slowed to a trickle, according to Dr. Blaine Jones, who is the chairman of this year’s big fireworks event. “Donations have essentially come to a halt over the last week or two,” he said this week. “We really could use several more large sponsors/donations to put us over ‘top’ so to speak. But, like we always say, any size donation, large or small will help us out. We are very, very close to being at a level of a fireworks show that we have never seen in these parts and you know as well as I, we have seen some huge fireworks shows in Rogersville from Dynamic Effects and Fireworks Company.”
The Rogersville 4th of July Celebration will be celebrated (as is Rogersville tradition) on Saturday, July 3, at the Rogersville City Park. “We will have DJ Ridge Charles up on stage starting at 5pm to play music for anyone passing through or for those who set up picnics in the park or who may be there in front of the stage,” said Mark DeWitte, long time treasurer and secretary for the celebration. “At 9:30 p.m. he will switch over to the radio for the fireworks soundtrack on WRGS AM 1370 / FM 94.5 and the fireworks show will begin.”
Though they are not actively promoting attendees for the event to assemble in large crowds due to the uncertainty of the pandemic situation, both Jones and DeWitte know there will be those who come to enjoy the event just as it is. “We got caught off guard in mid-January when it was announced that the 4th of July Celebration would be no more,” DeWitte said.
“That is when Mark and I said we have to come up with something to keep it going and with the pandemic still raging at the time and not knowing where we would be with it in July, we decided that a huge fireworks show was our best bet,” said Jones. “We did not try to set up the event like we did in the past for several reasons, number one being we are too old to continue an event that large,” Jones said with a laugh. “We also understood the impact of the pandemic and the possible implications of that and finally, we just did not have the time to plan the event and then raise funding for it all,” Jones continued. “We would love to see a successful fireworks show this year and then hopefully someone steps up and says they would like to build off this and continue the celebration for years to come,” DeWitte said.
Donations can be sent to the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration, P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857. Donations may be tax-deductible through the Four Square Inc. nonprofit organization that Jones and DeWitte founded for all of their events and services like the 4th of July Celebration.
Anyone interested in being a major sponsor or who wants to discuss a large donation can contact Dr. Jones at 423-272-3150. Or, you can donate online at bit.ly/Rog4July .