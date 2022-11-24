What has become known as both the City/County building and Church Hill City Hall may soon house only Church Hill municipal offices.
Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at the Nov. 15 meeting that the Hawkins Co. Commission is considering breaking its lease on the building, which is located on Main Boulevard, and turning ownership over to the city.
The lease contract for the City/County building was signed in 1975 and had no expiration date. It also specified that the county pays for all capital expenditures. The City/County building currently houses satellite offices for the County Clerk, Trustee, the Clerk of Courts, and a sheriff’s substation.
Though the Church Hill BMA voted to accept the building should the county move forward with this process, Hawkins Co. Mayor Mark DeWitte told the Review that the decision is far from final.
“We initially approached Mayor Deal to gauge the city’s interest in the transition, but that’s only the first step,” DeWitte said. “There are several steps that need to be taken before this becomes reality. It is not a ‘done deal’ by any stretch at this point.”
The Hawkins County Commission’s Public Buildings Committee, Budget Committee and the full commission must first agree to the transfer.
County offices may move to former Citizens Bank
The Hawkins Co. Commission’s Public Buildings Committee (PBC) first discussed the matter in October when Citizens Bank offered to sell its vacant Church Hill branch along with 5.18 acres of land to the county. If the county purchased the property, they would use it to relocate the county offices that are currently in the city/county building and cede interest and expenses associated with it.
“You have to take into consideration that the building we’re in now needs $30,000 for a new roof and gutters,” Hawkins Co. Mayor Mark DeWitte told the PBC in October. “It has ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) parking that is not ADA compliant. If you’ve ever seen it, it’s on a slope. If somebody ever turns loose of a wheelchair there, they’re down the hill and gone.”
DeWitte said he’s afraid that the parking situation will eventually lead to an accident and liability exposure for the county.
Deal made a motion for the BMA to accept the transfer of ownership of the City/County building once the county government makes the decision official. His motion passed unanimously.
Deal said, once all the county government offices are vacated from the building, several municipal offices will take their spots on the ground floor, which he said offers better ADA accessibility than the sharply slanted parking lot of the top floor.
Deal said he expects the ownership change to take effect over the next calendar year.
“I think it was kind of the county to do that,” Deal said. “I know we’ve got some problems with handicap accessibility, but we will correct that once this is all done.”