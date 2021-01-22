Parts I and II of the three part series on the Hawkins County Rescue Squad provided an overview of the organizational management structure, squad members skills and certifications, the Junior Member program, the Crewettes and water rescue equipment. This week the focus is heavy rescue and trench rescue apparatus, tools and equipment. Hawkins County Rescue Squad has one of the best trench rescue response capabilities in Tennessee.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad has their own assigned radio frequencies assigned by the Federal Communications Commission. Rescue Squad vehicles are equipped with radios capable of communicating with other emergency responders such as law enforcement, EMS, and fire departments.
Response to motor vehicle accidents often involves extrication of victims trapped in automobiles and first response and back up assistance for Hawkins County EMS. Response to accidents involving over the road trucks, mass transit, trains and industrial accidents often requires heavy rescue units equipped with the necessary tools and appliances to effectively deal with accidents.
Heavy rescue often includes farm machinery, personnel rehab and support to fire departments, technical rescue and mutual aid to other Counties.
Often referred to as Technical Rescue, there are other types of rescue such as Low and High Angle Rescue, Structural Rescue and Trench Rescue. Each of these rescue situations are dangerous and require expensive specialized equipment and appliances as well as specialized training for rescue squad members. Hawkins County Rescue Squad is considered one of the premier equipped rescue squads in East Tennessee when it comes to trench rescue.
The Trench Rescue trailer is equipped to handle more than just rescue from a trench at an underground construction site such as trenches for water, sewer or gas transmission pipelines. Building collapse at construction sites or partial building collapse in natural or propane gas explosions or tornado damage are other examples the rescue squad is equipped to respond to.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad’s Support & Command Trailer is utilized for a variety of emergencies and community support events. In the past this trailer served as a command post for missing or lost persons, large scale incidents, mutual aid requests, public service events, and water rescues. The is equipped with communication equipment including: four VHF radios, one dual band (VHF/UHF) radio, a variety of portable radios, and charging stations. The trailer also serves as the Rope Team trailer and carries all the equipment used by the Rope Team.