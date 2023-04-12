Both Chelaque Estates Homeowners Association (HOA), Legacy Bay HOA, and Hawkins County members of Cherokee Lake Users Association (CLUA) had shoreline cleanups on March 23 and April 1.
Combined they picked up more than 5,000 of trash on both days.
The 23 volunteers from Chelaque Estates had a record-breaking day March 23, collecting 108 bags of trash and 10 tires with an estimated weight of 2,900 pounds.
Then on April 1 the 25 volunteers from Legacy Bay collected 80 bags of trash and 7 tires with an estimated weight of 2,160 lbs.
Group spokesmen report that a lot of trash is accumulating along the 1,070 shorelines on Cherokee Lake, and when the water goes up and down it is stuck on the higher shoreline, stuck in piles of driftwood or in the grassy edges. Many islands have never been cleaned and the waste is building up.
Cherokee Lake Users Association (CLUA) is a non-profit association established in 1993. It is comprised of local Lakeway citizens from 4 counties volunteering their time to help maintain the beauty of health of Cherokee Lake.
They normally have spring and fall cleanups with the support of Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and also partner with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful and other similar organizations.
CLUA is currently is need of:
Volunteers to become member of the organization and to serve on the board
Volunteers to find and help setup other community cleanups on Cherokee Lake.
Volunteers who have either john boats or other boats to pick up trash from island and shorelines.
Volunteers to do water sampling at various locations on Cherokee Lake
Volunteers to set-up and monitor barrels on specific islands
Volunteers to work at clean-up, picking up trash or helping load on trailer or into dumpster.