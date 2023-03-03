The Hawkins County Commission gave its final approval Monday to allocate $955,000 of its ARPA funding toward a new water line, equipment for the Highway Department, and vehicles for two county offices.
The commission voted 14-0 to allocate up to $430,000 from its ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) to help pay for installation of a new water line from the Scott County (Va.) Public Service Authority, including taps, to serve 48 Hawkins County homes in the Pink Hill community.
Homeowners who sign up before construction begins get their tap for free. If they sign up after construction has started it’s $750, and if they sign up after construction is completed the ta fee is $1,500.
The line will extend from the Scott County line two miles into Hawkins. County Mayor Mark DeWitte noted that Scott County’s line is closer than any other water district to this community.
“Scott County Public Service Authority is going to do it as cheap, or cheaper than anyone I know. Everyone else would have to go miles to connect to (those residences),” DeWitte told the commission.
Vehicles and equipment
The commission also voted 14-0 to allocate $370,000 in ARPA funds to the Highway Department for the purchase of equipment intended give Hawkins County Highway Superintendent Danny Jones and his staff the ability to pave and repair roads more quickly in-house.
Among the items to be purchased with those funds are three pickups, a tar distribution truck, a paver, roller, plowing equipment skid steer and track hoe.
The commission also voted 14-0 to allocate $75,000 of ARPA funds to purchase a new truck for the Emergency Management Agency. EMA director Jamie Miller told the commission that his current fleet consists of a 2013 Ford F-250 which at 112,000 miles is the best vehicle and the department’s primary vehicle.
EMA also has a 2004 Ford Expedition with about 182,000 miles, and a 1996 flatbed truck which is high mileage and not reliable for running on emergency calls.
Miller said he will seek a three-quarter ton gas four-wheel-drive crew cab with vinyl seats and rubber floor. When the new vehicle is purchased, the 2013 F-250 will become the department’s secondary vehicle, and the others will stay in reserve, Miller added.
The commission also voted 14-0 to allocate $80,000 of ARPA funds to purchase two new vehicles for Property Assessor Michael Gillespie’s staff. Deputy assessors spend a lot of time on the road assessing properties.
ARPA funds remaining
Hawkins County was awarded $11.03 million in ARPA funds. Coming into Monday’s meeting the commission had already committed $7,687,500.
With the $955,000 in ARPA spending approved Monday the the total amount of committed funds increased to $8,642,500.
That leaves $2,387,500 in available ARPA funds for the County Commission to award.
Among the expenditures approved prior ot Monday’s commission meeting were:
$2 million for Hawkins County Schools CTE building additions.
$1.5 million for volunteer fire department turnout gear.
$60,000 for Stanley Valley fire hydrants.
$90,000 for VFW veteran burial honor guard vans.
$3.1 million for county buildings.
$112,500 for the Hawkins County Health Department.
$550,000 to purchase the former Church Hill bank building for county offices.
$275,000 to Community Development Partners for managing the county’s ARPA funding paperwork requirements.