Kathryn Metcalf of Church Hill graduated from Bethel University with honors. She earned a bachelor of science degree from the college in McKenzie, Tenn., which is a private, not-for-profit university affiliated with the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, offering both on-campus and online courses.
