A Church Hill man was charged with aggravated assault last week after he allegedly swung a baseball bat through a glass window, striking a woman in the head.
On April 12 around 9:26 p.m. multiple HCSO deputies responded to a residence Cold Springs Road where they met Tracey DeWayne Gibson, 53, 508 Short Road, Church Hill.
Gibson stated that he resided at the Cold Springs Road residence and that a woman had thrown a rock through his bedroom window in an attempt to break in.
Deputy Michael Davis stated in his report that he spoke with the female who he observed to to have a cut, blood, and lump on the side of her head.
The woman stated that she resides at that residence, but when she arrived home Gibson answered the door and told her she couldn’t enter and police had been called. She then tried to enter the back door, but her key didn’t work.
“She then attempted to gain access through a bedroom window that she believed would open, and at that time the window shattered and she was struck in the face with a bat,” Davis stated in his report. “I observed a cut and blood on the left side of her head, glass in her hair, and a large lump on the right side of her head.”
Gibson was then detained and the woman gave the HCSO permission to search the residence. Davis located a wooden baseball bat with shards of glass in the end on the bed. Davis reported that there was some broken glass inside the house, but the majority of broken glass was outside the window on the ground.
Gibson was charged with aggravated assault. Davis reported that Gibson resisted and was taken into custody following a brief struggle. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest.
Gibson was held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment Monday morning.