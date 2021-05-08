Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee this week vetoed a measure passed by the county commission to protect a road in the western end of the county.
The commission voted last week to impose a temporary weight restriction on Jim Town Road after residents complained about gravel trucks traveling through the area from a quarry at the end of the road. Residents were concerned for their safety due to limited visibility on most of the road, and commissioners were concerned that the trucks were doing serious damage to the road.
The resolution imposed a temporary 10-ton weight limit on the road.
Commissioners passed the resolution to protect the road from further damage until an engineer can be engaged to assess the situation, as recommended by the County Technical Advisory Services.
“This resolution presents several concerns that should be considered,” Lee wrote to commissioners. By passing a weight limit on Jim Town Road, it appears you are stating that the road is unsafe for any vehicle over 20,000 pounds.
“Keep in mind, that emergency vehicles, i.e., fire trucks (which can weigh upwards of 35,000-45,000 pounds), ambulances, and crash trucks, typically have a weight in excess of 20,000 pounds. This resolution has now prohibited emergency vehicles from responding on Jim Town Road, creating a liability, not only for the county but also the first responders, as well as potentially placing the lives of citizens in danger.”
Lee pointed out that the weight restriction would also cause problems for any property owner wishing to clear an area and haul the logs out; bringing block, brick and nother materials to building sites, adding a new roof; or even harvesting hay, as Lee said a trailer hauling a load of hay could exceed 20,000 pounds.
The motion included an amendment limiting vehicles to single rear axles, but Lee reminded commissioners in his letter that double axles are used to distribute weight more evenly on the road, so single axles, if fully loaded, would do more damage.
Lee said if the road is actually unsafe for vehicles over 10 tons, then it needs to be closed to everyone except residents.
“I am confident that we can find a solution to maintain the integrity of the road, as well as the safety of the residents of Jim Town Road,” he said in closing.
County Commission Chair Rick Brewer said Wednesday that Road Superintendent Lowell Bean was already in the process of setting up a meeting with an engineer.
“I’m hoping we can get something done by the next meeting,” he said.