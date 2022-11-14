A Kingsport couple are facing narcotics trafficking, and felony gun charges as a result of a raid on a Mount Carmel residence that began as a report of a burglary in progress.
The homeowner reported that there were people in the home on Redwood Avenue with guns, and she was hiding in the closet. MCPD officers, HCSO deputies, and Constable Ryan Christian forced entry into the residence and detained the suspects at gunpoint.
The investigation revealed that one of the suspects, Jerrica Lynn Ashcraft, 36, 818 Oak Street, Kingsport, had been staying at that residence. The MCPD reported that a second suspect, Talmadge Demone Murphy, 40, 576 Baywood Road, Kingsport, was determined to be Ashcraft’s boyfriend.
The Rewood Avenue raid occurred on Nov. 2 around 5:30 a.m.
As of Monday Ashcraft and Murphy both remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $200,000 bond each. Both were scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court.
After both suspects were detained on Nov. 2 police received permission to search the residence from the homeowner.
Upon searching a bedroom police reported finding two stolen handguns and a stolen AR15 rifle, as well as a set of digital scales, and about .70 grams of meth. The serial number had reportedly been altered on one of the handguns.
Police reported that a search of the kitchen cabinet revealed another stolen handgun and a black baggy containing several other smaller baggies. The total amount of drugs seized from the cabinet was 28.5 grams of meth and 1.8 grams of fentanyl.
MCPD Detective Hunter Jones reported that Ashcraft stated the rifle was hers, and they had been staying at the residence for the past several days at the homeowner’s invitation.
Prior to entering the jail Ashcraft was asked if she had any illegal items in her possession, which she allegedly replied she did not, Jones reported.
MCPD Lt. Ken Lunsford Sr. reported that upon removing Ashcraft from his patrol car he located a large amount of loose white crystal powder on the back seat which totaled 9.5 grams.
While being in the jail deputies allegedly observed Ashcraft open her bra and dump a large amount of white crystal powder into the toilet, although police reported that another 2.68 grams was recovered from the floor around the toilet.
Jones reported that $5,561 in cash was allegedly located in Ashcraft’s sock.
Ashcraft was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, tampering/destruction of evidence, introduction into a penal facility, possession of stolen property, and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.
Murphy was charged with possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.