A convicted sex offender who was last registered in North Carolina this past August was arrest Dec. 2 after allegedly visiting both Volunteer High School and Cherokee High School last month.
Kenneth Wayne Polston, 54, 422 Richards Road, Rogersville, was arraigned Monday Dec. 5 in Hawkins County Sessions Court on two counts of sex offender on grounds of a public school without permission of an administrator; and one count of failure to register as a sex offender.
Each of those charges are Class E felonies punishable by 1-2 years if convicted.
HCSO Detective Chad Britton stated in his report that Polston has last registered as a sex offender on Richmond County, N.C. on Aug. 8.
On Nov. 30 Polston was required to submit his I.D. at the Volunteer front desk, which is entered into the “Raptor” computer system before a visitor badge is issued. The Raptor system, which has been utilized at Hawkins County Schools for several years, provides and instant background checks intended to red flag dangerous persons attempting to enter campus.
“The Raptor system identified Polston as a sex offender,” Britton reported. “School staff confronted Polston about his sex offender status and Polston fled the building.”
An investigation revealed that on Nov. 15 Polston went to Cherokee High School and also submitted an I.D., but Britton reported that on that occasion Polston was not identified as a sex offender.
The address Polston gave school officials was 422 Richards Road, which is a campground. Britton reported that the campground owner said Polston had been living there for nearly a month, and a rental agreement was signed by Polston on Nov. 1.
According to the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry, Polston was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree with a minor in 1990 in Marlboro County, S.C.
Polston was released from the Hawkins County Jail Dec. 6 on $2,000 bond and ordered to comply with Tennessee sex offender registration laws. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Sessions Court on Jan. 18.