Rogersville Civitan Club celebrates ten-year anniversary

On Tues. night Sept. 15th, Rogersville Civitan members met at the City Park for a picnic to celebrate their tenth anniversary and installation of club officers for the new year. It was a special time to reflect on the club’s accomplishments and also recognize longtime member Judith Williams being selected as Civitan of the Year. The Civitan Club continues to support a wide array of community efforts including the Chip Hale Center, Special Olympics, Signature Health, the Laundry Ministry, United Way, and Veteran services. The club continues to need new members to expand their community efforts. For those interested in learning more, please contact Pres. Mekia Hickman at (423) 343- 6759.
