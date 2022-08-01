A Bulls Gap man is facing drug trafficking and gun charges as a result of a traffic stop last week in which a large amount of marijuana, cocaine, cash, and a loaded handgun were seized.
HCSO Deputy Steve Hillard stated in his report that on July 27 around 4:25 a.m. he observed a 2002 Lexus traveling south on Rt. 66S with the license plate hanging from one screw.
Upon conducting a traffic stop near the Rt. 70 intersection Hillard reported observing a plastic “bong” pipe commonly used for smoking marijuana laying in the backseat floorboard.
The driver, Chrislynne Conrad Earl Brown, 23, 115 Poes Lane, Bulls Gap, allegedly admitted that he had a small amount of marijuana, which was located in a baggies found in the armrest.
Upon searching the vehicle, however, Hillard allegedly found a black backpack which contained 4.15 ounces of marijuana, 6.8 grams of cocaine, several clear plastic baggy, a digital scale, a glass jar containing an unidentified yellowish slime, rolling papers, and $2,460 in cash.
A loaded Colt .45 caliber handgun was located between the drivers seat and door along with another $123 in cash. A container with a powdery substance was located in Brown’s pocket, Hillard added.
Brown was charged with possession of Schedule II Narcotics for resale, possession of Schedule VI narcotics for resale, possession of a handgun during commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper display of registration.