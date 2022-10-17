Sue Barkley has a story about lost love and a lost life over addiction.
“So many families like us are hiding it,” Sue says. An injury set her husband off into a spiral of drug addiction.
He was given everything from opiods, valium, morphine, medical marijuana at one time to maximum doses allowed of gabapentin. Her husband is now dead from an overdose she could not prevent and Sue has decided to share her story in hopes of preventing another tragedy.
Sue met her future husband in a bar in Wisconsin in 2004. Sue enjoyed the occasional drink and had not had much experience with alcoholism or addiction. Both Sue and Jeremiah were single parenting small children and decided it was time to take their relationship out of the bar scene. Both of them quit drinking.
They had been married for three and a half years when Jeremiah was injured in Wisconsin after a fall on the ice at work. He sought medical care for a broken wrist and a back injury. In 2009 his Doctor began prescribing pain pills. He had his first back surgery and more pills were prescribed.
Sue begged his Doctor not to prescribe anymore pills. Her husband was clearly abusing them. He was high all the time and always ran out long before the next refill. But the Doctor just continued to prescribe them.
A week after surgery, Jeremiah ended up injuring his back when he was high on pills. There was another surgery and more pills. No Doctor would listen to Sue as she warned them all of his addiction and misuse. Finally, to save their marriage, Jeremiah agreed to stop taking them.
Sue thought he had finally gotten clean but in reality he was secretly getting pills from friends and buying them off the street. He only attended two recovery meetings he had promised to attend, claiming he didn’t need help. Sue made him leave their family home.
However, Jeremiah was scheduled for neck surgery. Sue knew no one else wanted to care for him so she asked him to come home. Just two days after his surgery he was so high on pills that he took his brace off, passed out and hit his head on the coffee table. He also had aspiration pneumonia from not being able to clear his lungs properly.
This led to a cracked vertebrae, another surgery and another round of pills. Jeremiah was no longer able to work and Sue was afraid to leave the children alone with him full time.
The family moved to Rogersville in September 2014 where Jeremiah tried again to get sober. He had no Doctors in Rogersville and no prescriptions. Jeremiah did have a month’s worth of prescriptions mailed to him from Wisconsin and with Sue’s help, he successfully weaned himself off with minimal withdrawals.
In March 2015 Jeremiah found a pain management clinic and was prescribed gabapentin for nerve pain which he abused. A 30 day supply was gone in 11 days. On Thanksgiving of 2015 Sue left him and filed for divorce.
Not wanting a divorce, Jeremiah told Sue they could work on things. But Sue found that Jeremiah was keeping other secrets. He had been seeing other women. Sue tells The Review, “When you are on drugs the mind says it’s ok when it is not.”
Sue gave Jeremiah one more chance if he would seek treatment for mental health and addiction and he did. In June 2016, Jeremiah was tentatively diagnosed with bi polar and depression. He started treatment with medication and improved.
August 2016, On McKinney Chapel Road off Hwy 66, Jeremiah lost control of his truck in the rain while driving. More injuries and more opiates were prescribed. Again Sue went home to take care of him.
In July of 2017, while Sue was out of town, Jeremiah had a doctor’s appointment. He promised not to ask for any more opiates. Unfortunately that didn’t happen and he was high when she returned home. After a night of verbal and physical confrontation, Sue received an order of protection and put him out of the house.
A $300 A Day Habit
Jeremiah went to a motel and lived with a $300 a day pill habit. He also started drinking heavily again. He turned to meth and heroin when the money ran low.
Jeremiah was alone on the weekend of February 9, 2019, and was found unconscious. This is something Sue continues to struggle with. He had possibly done what is called a hot shot, which is a mixture of drugs. Though narcan was administered on the scene, it did not revive him. He was put on life support.
Jeremiah died on Valentine’s Day 2019 surrounded by family.