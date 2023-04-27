A Bulls Gap man who lost his wallet Monday containing $3,000 was surprised and relieved to receive a call from the Rogersville Police Department Tuesday informing him someone had found it and turned it in.
Rogersville Public Safety Director Travis Fields told the Review that the man was pumping gas at the Food City station on Park Boulevard and had placed his wallet on his pickup’s bed cover.
“He’s an older gentleman, and he drove off and left it, but this guy brought it into the police department with $3,000 cash inside,” Fields said. “He’d found it on Park Boulevard just above the Food City entrance. The man came to the police station and said, I’ve got a guy’s wallet here, and it had 30 $100 bills in it.”
The names of he two men were’t released, although Fields said he’s hoping to publicly recognize the Good Samaritan who brought in the wallet.
The man who lost his wallet hadn’t taken the money out for a specific purpose. Fields said he’s from an older generation that prefers to deal in cash. The man told Fields he’d actually spent quite a bit of money recently or his wallet would have had more cash in it.
“He was extremely happy,” Fields said. “He said he came home and mowed his lawn, and he realized he didn’t have it. He went out looking for it. He started on Main Street and found his Food City value card. He said, ‘I drove around and couldn’t find my wallet, and I just figured it was gone’.”
The Good Samaritan said he saw the wallet on the ground next to the road.
“I still can’t believe someone actually turned it in,” Fields said. “I called him to tell him I appreciate his honesty. You don’t see that much any more. He said people were driving right past it.”