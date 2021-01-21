The Hawkins County Public Safety Committee meeting was held on Wednesday, January 20 in the Commission Meeting Room of the Hawkins County Courthouse. The committee elected new officers for 2021; chairman: Mike Harrell, Vice chairman Dawson Fields and secretary: Larry Clonce.
The committee heard reports from various departments. Jamie Miller gave the EMA quarterly report. Regarding corona virus cases in Hawkins County, Miller stated that in 2020 there were 4481 cases with 70 deaths and 3925 recoveries. He added there are 486 active cases. As far as vaccines, there have been 1855 first doses and 270 second doses, approximately 5% of the county’s population have been vaccinated. Miller also discussed radio system updates and possible grants for his department.
Cory Young gave the report for the Hawkins County Rescue Squad. He shared information on the insurance billing system and grants for the department. Young also reported that his department was planning a BASS tournament on April 17 at the Quarryville boat ramp. He reported that for 2020 the Hawkins County Rescue Squad answered 493 calls, resulting in 10,115 man-hours worked and 12,638 miles traveled.
Tim Coup gave the report for the Church Hill Rescue Squad. He reported that his department answered 251 calls in 2020, with 14,560 man-hours worked. So far in 2021 they have had 19 calls. Coup reported that the Church Hill Rescue Squad is planning their annual fall golf tournament, and could possibly add a spring tournament.
The Sherriff’s department, E-911, Hawkins County EMS and the Firemen’s Association were on the agenda but did not give a report.