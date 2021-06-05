JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University announced plans to continue with in-person classes and increased student activities in the fall semester.
Understanding students’ need for fellowship and togetherness, C-N found alternative ways during this school year to meet in-person and online for classes, campus events, chapel and athletic events. This fall, the University plans to return to the traditional college experience.
“As virus cases trend downward and vaccinations become more readily available, our students, faculty and staff eagerly anticipate opportunities to celebrate together as an Eagle family,” University President Charles A. Fowler said. “We will continue to follow guidance provided by the Tennessee Department of Health as we make any plans for fall activities. We know that community is essential, and that we are all better when we are together.”
While the university will not require COVID-19 vaccinations, Carson-Newman encourages all students, faculty and staff who are physically able to return to campus this fall fully vaccinated. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, fully vaccinated individuals who are symptom-free are not required to quarantine after exposure and are able to visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or social distancing.
“Last spring was a poignant reminder that only God knows the future,” Fowler added. “As a Christ-led university, we will continue to place our trust and faith in his guidance. Because of his faithfulness, we have hope for the future.”
Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is located in Jefferson City, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, and celebrated a record 2,900 students in the fall. Carson-Newman offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. The institution’s website is cn.edu.