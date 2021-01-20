Last week the first part of a three part series on the Hawkins County Rescue Squad focused on the history of the organization, the management structure, leadership team and the numerous skills and certifications of rescue squad members. This week we focus on the re-establishment of a very crucial element of the squad, the development of young men and women, the future leadership of the rescue squad, and the all-important Crewettes.
In addition to adult members, Hawkins County Rescue Squad membership also includes 7 Junior Members, and 11 Crewettes. The Hawkins County Crewettes were organized August 7, 1962 with 18 members. The organization consists of wives and daughters of the Rescue Squad members. The purpose is to aid and assist the Rescue Squad when needed. The Hawkins County Crewettes are members of the Women’s Auxiliary Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads. The Crewettes are proud of their mobile kitchen, which is useful when emergencies arise and the Crewettes are called to serve food to the Squad members during extended emergency operations.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad’s Junior Membership Committee re-established the Junior Squad Program in 2016. The program was reestablished to encourage youth to pursue public service and develop tomorrow’s leaders of the Rescue Squad. Participation in the Junior Squad young people gain confidence, develop mechanical skills and aptitude, and gain a greater awareness of personal safety. The purpose is to provide an ever-evolving supply of interested, involved, trained and experienced young people who as adults may become emergency service providers. As community-service volunteers, Junior Recruits will develop a sense of public service among youth in the county, assist with all levels of operation within the Squad, and come to understand the great level of compassion and training required to assist persons in their time of need.
Junior Squad Adult Leaders include Director Sandra Lewis, and Junior Squad Committee Members Corey Young, Randy Price, Amanda Young, Tim Luttrell, Lynn Campbell, Brad Walls, Tim Lewis and Sandra Lewis.
HCRS provides a wide range of services which requires each member to receive several hours of specialized training to meet local, state, and federal requirements on an annual basis. This training along with highly specialized equipment and rescue tools are necessary to respond to emergencies that impacts the citizens of Hawkins County.
Thirteen square miles of Hawkins County’s five hundred square miles is water with the remainder of the county’s terrain being hills, valleys and mountains. The natural environment creates many recreational opportunities which often lead to unique rescue situations such as cave rescue, wilderness rescue and search and rescue.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad boats and equipment for water rescue and recovery operations are staged in a facility near the headquarters station.
Boat 1 is v bottom boat with a 25 HP Yamaha motor. Boat 2 is a 2020 Saturn 15 ft Inflatable Boat with a 15 HP Yamaha motor on a Custom Built Trailer. Boats 3 & 4 are flat bottomed john boats with 25 HP Honda motors carried on a double stacked trailer. Boat 3 is equipped with a Lowrance Sonar.