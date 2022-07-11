Holston Army Ammunition Plant Commander Lt. Col. Randolph Scott Carpenter was arraigned in Hawkins County Sessions Court last week accused of killing a deer within the plant from a motor vehicle.
According to a report filed by Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency Officer Cody Young, on Dec. 19, 2021 Carpenter was an occupant in the passenger seat of a government pickup and was captured on video surveillance shooting an 11-point whitetail buck deer inside the HAAP property.
“James Brady Duff handed a crossbow out the window to another occupant in the front passenger seat,” Young states in his report. “The individual identified as Randolph Scott Carpenter took the crossbow, and then shot the 11-point white-tail deer from within the pickup. The driver, Guy Hurd, then operated the pickup closer to where the 11-point had run to, and Mr. Carpenter took a second shot from within the pickup.”
Young added, “The second shot was fatal and the three individuals recovered the 11-point buck with the pickup. Mr. Duff helped Mr. Carpenter drag the deer to the pickup.”
Carpenter, 43, of Kingsport, was arraigned in Hawkins County Sessions Court on July 8 for hunting from a motor vehicle, illegal possession of big game, and violation of blaze orange requirements.
He is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court again on Aug. 10.
Hurd, 42, of Kingsport, faces charges from the Dec. 19 allegations.
Hurd is also accused of taking a 6-point buck in Kentucky on Nov. 12, 2021 and checking it out as a Tennessee harvest; as well as harvesting a 10-point buck inside the HAAP property on Dec. 17, 2021, and not checking it out until Dec. 20.
Overall Hurd is charged with two counts of illegal tagging of big game, illegal possession of big game, possession of wildlife transported from state of origin, hunting from a motor vehicle, and violation of blaze orange requirements.
Duff, 53, of Kingsport, was charged with hunting from a motor vehicle and violation of blaze orange requirement.
Hurd and Duff are also scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Aug. 10.
Lt. Col. Randolph “Scott” Carpenter assumed command of Holston Army Ammunition Plant in September of 2020.
Carpenter is a graduate of Ohio University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Integrated Mathematics, where he also received his commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps.
Carpenter holds a Master’s of Science in Logistics Management from Florida Institute of Technology, and is currently pursuing a Master’s of Arts in Leadership from Duquesne University.
He enlisted in the Ohio Army National Guard in 1996 as a motor transport operator (88M) and completed basic and advanced individual training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
His awards, achievements, and badges include: the Bronze Star Medal (1 Oak Leaf Cluster), Meritorious Unit Commendation (2 Oak Leaf Clusters), the Meritorious Service Medal (3 Oak Leaf Clusters), the Army Commendation Medal (2 Oak Leaf Clusters), the Humanitarian Service Medal, the Air Assault Badge, and the Ordnance Order of Samuel Sharpe.