Legislation passed committees last week to protect children from irreversible medical procedures to change their gender identity and inappropriate sexual performances.
To help provide better care to children in state custody, Senators announced over fifteen bills aimed at improvements to DCS and adoption and foster care services.
The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA), a major education funding reform passed in 2022, is one step closer to being implemented in the 2023/2024 school year after the Joint Government Operations Committee gave a positive recommendation to the new TISA rules.
In the Senate Health Committee, TennCare provided a report on their plan to phase out expiring federal funding from the pandemic and resume its income verification process. More information can be found on these issues and other Senate news in this week’s wrap-up.
Health Committee advanced legislation prohibiting irreversible medical procedures to change gender identity of child
Legislation that would prohibit minors from undergoing irreversible and harmful medical procedures to change their gender identity is one step closer to becoming law.
Senate Bill 1, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin), was approved in the Health Committee this week. The bill seeks to ban medical interference that alters a child’s hormonal balance and procedures that remove body parts to enable the minor to identify as a gender different from their biological sex.
“This legislation is about protecting children from harmful, life-altering and experimental medical procedures with unknown long-term effects,” said Johnson. “But we know that children who have these procedures are forfeiting healthy reproductive systems and subjecting themselves to lifelong hormone treatment. The weight of these decisions is too heavy for children. As a society, we understand that minors need limitations, so we place many age-restrictions on activities for children that can have lifelong consequences such as smoking, drinking alcohol, buying lottery tickets and even getting tattoos. It is reasonable to also put age-restrictions on these transformational elective medical procedures.”
If passed, a healthcare provider who violates the law can be sued in civil court by the minor injured, the parent of the minor injured or the Attorney General within 30 years of the violation. Providers found to be in violation could face up to a $25,000 penalty per violation and have their medical license restricted.
The legislation ensures that doctors can still prescribe hormone treatment to minors for medically necessary purposes and makes exceptions for children born with chromosomal anomalies or congenital defects.
The legislation advances to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Legislation protecting children from exposure to sexually explicit adult entertainment passes Judiciary
Another bill that seeks to protect children from inappropriate activities was approved in the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. Senate Bill 3, sponsored by Johnson, aims to protect children from being exposed to sexually explicit performances. It would restrict adult cabaret performances that appeal to a prurient interest from being performed on public or private property if kids could be around to see it.
Under the bill, private establishments, such as bars or restaurants, that host sexually explicit shows must require patrons to show ID upon entry to ensure they are age 18 or older. Johnson says this is a common-sense protection that provides clarity regarding what performances are not appropriate for children.
“This legislation is about protecting children,” said Johnson. “There are certain performances, movies, and places that are inappropriate for children. Just as current law prohibits strip clubs from admitting children, this legislation would also prohibit sexually explicit adult entertainment from being performed on public property or any non-age-restricted private property where a minor could be present. This is a common-sense measure with broad support from Tennesseans.”
“It also gives confidence to parents that they can take their kids to a public or private show and will not be blindsided by a sexualized performance,” Johnson added.
A violation of this bill would result in a Class A misdemeanor, and a second or subsequent offense would result in a Class E felony.
The legislation now advances to the Senate floor to be considered by the full Senate.
Lawmakers propose bills to make adoption easier
On Monday, Senate Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) led the Adoption and Foster Care Caucus meeting where lawmakers announced over 15 bills aimed at improving the adoption and foster care process in the state such as removing red tape in the adoption process, increasing the number of children that someone can watch in their home and reducing the caseload of Department of Children’s Services (DCS) caseworkers.
“As a pro-life lawmaker, it is imperative we protect life not only of the unborn but also beyond the point of birth. This means we have to strengthen the social welfare system that takes care of children in Tennessee,” said Haile. “We need to make adoption and foster care cheaper, easier and quicker so that we can increase the number of adoptive and foster care families in Tennessee. I am very proud of the work we have done over the last six months to craft legislation that will make a positive impact in the lives of Tennessee children.”
Among the legislation is a comprehensive bill that aims to make improvements to the adoption and foster care process by eliminating red tape. Senate Bill 528, sponsored by Haile, would allow more time for adoptive parents to pay for birth related expenses, allow foster parents to be involved in court proceedings, prohibit the overturning of adoptions after six months and increase options for pre-birth and post-birth surrenders.