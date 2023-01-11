A Kingsport man who led the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed motorcycle pursuit in April of 2021 was sentenced last week to four years.
Brian Anthony Kelly, 44, of Kingsport, pleaded guilty on Jan. 3 to felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest no insurance, simple possession of meth, driving on a revoked license second offense, and DUI 4th offense.
In addition to his four year sentence Kelly was ordered by Hawkins County Criminal Court Judge John Dugger to pay $7,029 in fines and fees, and his drivers license was revoked for 8 year.
Kelly must serve 30 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for early release.
HCSO Deputy Billy Begley stated in his report the afternoon of April 4, 2021 he observed a white Honda sports motorcycle driven by Kelly pass a southbound pickup on the double solid line on Goshen Valley Road.
When Begley attempted a traffic stop, Kelly accelerated to 60 mph in a 45 mph zone and drove through a field off Grassy Creek Road.
The pursuit led Begley to Beech Creek Road where he terminated the pursuit due to an accident investigation underway by the Tennessee Highway Patrol just past the Sullivan County line.
A short time later, Begley received a radio report that THP Trooper Chris Vaughan, who was investigating the wreck, had tackled Kelly off the motorcycle and detained him as Kelly attempted to ride past the crash scene.
A witness reported standing outside a vehicle near the crash scene when Kelly almost struck her with the motorcycle. Vaughan reportedly seized a glass container with 9.4 grams of meth and two glass pipes from Kelly.
Other Jan. 3 guilty pleas
Bryan Lee Cinnamon, 47, of Rogersville was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and $744 in fines and fees in exchange for a guilty plea to one count of felony reckless endangerment. The plea agreement includes Judicial Diversion which will allow him to petition for his record to be expunged if he successfully completes the terms of probation. Among those terms are forfeiture of all firearms, refraining from purchasing new firearms, and undergoing drug and alcohol training and assessments.
Cinnamon was arrested May 15, 2022 after a witness stated she was in her room talking to a friend on the telephone when she heard a gunshot go off in the house. Deputy Brayden Hammonds stated in his report that when he spoke to Cinnamon he was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol. Cinnamon reportedly admitted he was drunk and he shot a hole in the wall, Hammonds reported.
Tanner Elijah Justice, 22, of Rogersville was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 11 months and 29 days on probation, and $1,755 in fines and fees in exchange for pleading guilty to two counts of DUI.
Robbie Stolzenbach, 20, of Rogersville, was sentenced to 14 days in jail, 11 months and 29 days on probation, $649 in fines and fees, and must attend anger management classes as a condition of probation in exchange for a guilty plea to domestic assault.