Join Kingsport Public Library and the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library for the next in the “Behind the Book” series on May 6 at 6:30 p.m. “Behind the Book” will feature discussions with regional authors and illustrators to find out more about their books. The discussion will be held virtually via Zoom (link available at www.kingsportlibrary.org).
Hannah B. Olsen is the next author in the series. A Colorado native, Hannah B. Olsen has swapped the Rockies for the Appalachians where she now resides with her husband and two children in Eastern Tennessee. After studying creative writing at Valparaiso University, she went on to write for magazines, websites, and blogs, taking pretty much any writing gig she could get her hands on. But her true love of writing has always been that of telling stories. As a fiction writer and full-time mother, Hannah rarely manages to find time that she isn’t reading, writing, or kid-wrangling; however, when she does, Hannah enjoys photography, graphic design, traveling, and doing pretty much anything in the kitchen besides cleaning it. “A Knight for a Queen” is her YA Fantasy debut.
“The Behind the Book series has been a way to share the work of a wide variety of regional authors with the community,” said Chris Markley, manager at Kingsport Public Library.
Upcoming “Behind the Book” discussions will feature Larry D. Thacker, and J. Dianne Dotson. Visit the Library website, www.kingsportpubliclibrary.org, for more information or contact the Kingsport Public Library at 423-224-2539.