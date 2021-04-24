America’s First Responders Foundation (AFRF) donated several items of surplus fire equipment this week to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association for distribution to area volunteer fire departments. The America’s First Responders Foundation is an organization that is dedicated and committed to helping not only first responders, but also members of the public to prepare for natural disasters, technological disasters, and disasters resulting from terrorist attacks.
The founders of the AFRF have served in firefighting, emergency medical services, and emergency management for many years. They have a wealth of experience and training combined with practical wisdom, creativity, insight, leadership, and dedication. AFRF partners with fire apparatus and fire equipment distributors and fire departments along the Eastern Seaboard in redirecting surplus fire apparatus and equipment to volunteer fire departments throughout the Southeastern states.
AFRF has donated surplus fire apparatus and fire equipment to volunteer fire departments in Hawkins and Hancock Counties several times over the past 12 years. This past week AFRF donated hundreds of feet of large-diameter fire hose, nozzles, hose clamps, protective clothing, as well as medical equipment to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association. This equipment was delivered to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association’s Secretary-Treasurer where it will be distributed to fire departments, EMS agencies and rescue squads.
Hawkins County fire departments that received equipment thus far are Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Goshen Valley VFD, Lakeview VFD, Stanley Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Hawkins County EMS. Treadway Volunteer Fire Department in Hancock County and Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, (serving Sevier, Knox, and Blount Counties) also received equipment.
Several items remain to be distributed. Some of the donated equipment will be used in the fire science
courses to be taught at Cherokee and Volunteer high schools next year.
A 9000-watt portable generator was donated to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association by Vietnam veteran and retired volunteer firefighter
Thomas Cusick,formerly of Bowie, Md. The generator will be used to improve the functionality of the Association’s air trailer.
The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association is an all-volunteer organization serving Hawkins County’s eight volunteer fire departments. Citizens who may be interested in promoting fire safety and public service are invited to join the Association. The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association meets the second Wednesday every other month. To request a membership application and/or additional information about the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association email Kirkbo65@charter.net or dhiett@ix.netcom.com.
As an IRS 501c3 non-profit organization, the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association exists to encourage and support the fire and emergency services agencies of Hawkins County in the prevention and extinction of fires, educating the public on the value of public fire safety education and fire prevention in Hawkins County.