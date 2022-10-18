puppy Tyler Thompson

Tyler Thompson holds the new puppy he adopted during an Oct. 8 fundraiser held in Rogersville by The Good Stuff in support of The Hawkins County Humane Society. Three of four shelter puppies that were brought to the event were adopted.

 contributed

The Good Stuff on Main Street partnered with Honkeytonk Hakes to benefit The Hawkins County Humane Society with an Oct. 8 fundraiser.

Trending Recipe Videos