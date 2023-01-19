Hawkins County deputies arrested a man early Sunday morning who allegedly resisted deputies in a frigid creek after leading the HCSO on a high speed chase into Hamblen County.
Casey Brandon Short, 36, of Whiteburg, was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on several charges including felony evading arrest, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
HCSO Sgt. Sam Wilhoit stated in his report that around 2:24 a.m. Sunday he observed a yellow 2002 GMC Sonoma southbound on Rt. 66S with an off-road bar lit up.
Wilhoit stated that he turned to follow the vehicle, at which time he observed the Sonoma accelerate to 95 mph in a 30 mph zone, driving on both lanes of travel for several miles.
Wilhoit reported that the vehicle stopped at the 11-E red light, and then turned right onto 11-E and accelerated again, continuing into Hamblen County.
The vehicle turned onto Carlanna Drive, drove through a field, and then returned onto 11-E, Wilhoit reported.
“The vehicle then ran through a fence into another field, attempting to get away, but the field was extremely muddy,” Wilhoit stated in his report. “At one point the vehicle slammed into the right front of my vehicle, and the male driver bailed out on foot. The male then jumped into a creek which was over waste deep.”
Wilhoit reported that he chased Short into the creek and detained him, but Short continued to resist, “Putting both our lives at risk of hypothermia.”
“After being in the water for 10 minutes or so Deputy (Ellen) Finley and I were able to get the suspect out of the water,” Wilhoit reported. “EMS was called, and Deputy Finley and Cpl. (Anthony) Crosby were able to render aid to Mr. Short and myself with blankets, and get us into the vehicle with heat.”
An SNR .357 Magnum revolver was allegedly located in Short’s vehicle. Short also has a revoked drivers license for a 2015 DUI, and a 2006 felony conviction in Jefferson County for felony evading arrest.
At the time of his arrest Sunday Short was serving 11 months and 29 days on probation out of Hawkins County Sessions Court stemming from two meth possession guilty pleas last June.
In addition to the three aforementioned felony charges, Short was also charged Sunday with reckless driving, speeding, resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license and probation violation.