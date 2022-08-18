Municipal Court Clerk Kimberly Dobbs told the board that card payment fees were already charged to consumers at all other locations where the municipality takes payments. Senior Account Clerk Vickie Turner looks on.
“I had one person leave me a message saying she was going to quit the fitness center because of having to pay those fees,” Alderman Keith Gibson said.
Members of the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen said they have heard from several community members who were frustrated by the recently added fees for credit/debit card users at the municipal fitness center.
Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal said, in the past, the town paid the fees incurred by fitness center patrons who paid with a card.
“To be honest, we weren’t aware of that until a couple of months ago,” Deal told the board.
At their Aug. 16 meeting, the BMA debated whether to continue incurring the fees, require the consumer to pay the fee or do away with card readers at the fitness center altogether.
In the end, they chose to make the drink machines cash only and leave a card payment option for center dues. Patrons who pay these dues with a card will incur the extra fees, which are a minimum of $2 or 4% of the total purchase (whichever is larger).
Thus, every card payment under $50 will be charged a $2 fee and every card payment over $50 will be charged a 4% fee.
Deal noted that the consumer always incurs the card payment fee at all other locations where the municipality takes payments–whether that be paying a traffic ticket at the police department or paying your taxes at city hall.
“We’ve had that fitness center for 12 years, and we’ve never raised the rates,” Deal said. “You have to keep in mind that we didn’t open that center to make money. We don’t make money, we don’t even break even. The last few years we’ve stayed within our budget, but most years we’ve lost money.”
Pay increase for CDL holding employees
The BMA voted to pay all newly hired part-time employees with a CDL license $14 per hour as opposed to $12.50 they previously paid.
“When we hire them at $12.50 per hour, we’ve seen a problem,” Deal said. “You’re not going to get a CDL driver for $12.50 per hour–it’s not going to happen.”
Town loans bleachers for VHS vs. DB football gameIn other news, the BMA voted to loan four sets of bleachers to Volunteer High School to seat the Dobyns Bennett Band during the Aug. 26 football game between the two schools.
“I know D-B has an agreement that, if you can’t seat their band, they won’t come (to an away game),” Gibson said as he made the motion to loan the bleachers. “It’s a big money maker for Volunteer when D-B comes down here.”