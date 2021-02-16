Local news is alive and well in Rogersville. And I intend to keep it that way.
Last week I was hired as the new editor of the Rogersville Review. I am thrilled to be back in East Tennessee and eager to tell the stories you want told.
For over 10 years I served as news editor for the LaFollette Press, which, at the time at least, was the largest weekly in the state of Tennessee. There I learned the ropes of government, education, coal mining, agriculture, crime and the courts and much more. I’ve been on marijuana hunts, on a search for a wanted criminal and at the scene of a private plane crash in Norris Lake.
I know Rogersville can be just as exciting, and I hope to bring the story to you.
Although I was raised in Memphis and attended college in Texas, my mother was from East Tennessee and each summer she loaded all four of us kids into the woody Ford station wagon and brought us east to visit her family in Knoxville and Oneida. Sometimes we even went on to the Smokies. It always felt like home here to me, so I’m glad to be back for an extended summer “vacation.”
Call me crazy, but I still believe there is a place, and a need, for local newspapers. Smart News, News Break, Newsweek, Fox News, CNN – whatever your daily news source, and wherever you get it, your child’s trophy photo won’t be there, or the announcement of your grandchild’s birth or your anniversary.
But it will be in the Rogersville Review, if you’ll just let us know about it.
We’ll also bring you in-depth reporting on local issues, such as Allison Goley’s report Wednesday on the need for non-profits to provide financial reports to the county mayor.
We’ll tell you where to get COVID shots in the winter and fresh-picked corn in the summer. If your cow has twins, I’ll come take a picture.
I intend to be your eye on what’s going on right here in your community. You may not always agree with how I see things, but at least you’ll know I care enough to be there.
Come see me any time. Wear your mask, keep your 6-foot distance and let’s get to know each other.
My first visitors have already come and gone. I hope they’re only the first of many.